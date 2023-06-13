Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) CEO Sells $642,500.00 in Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $642,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,741,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,231,847.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 25th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $627,000.00.
- On Thursday, May 11th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $563,000.00.
- On Thursday, April 27th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $523,000.00.
- On Thursday, April 13th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total transaction of $564,000.00.
- On Thursday, March 30th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $539,500.00.
- On Monday, March 20th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total value of $549,000.00.
Coursera Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of COUR stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.05. The company had a trading volume of 682,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,743. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.44. Coursera, Inc. has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $17.59.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Coursera from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Coursera from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial downgraded Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.08.
Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.
