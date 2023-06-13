Covenant Price Hits $0.26 on Exchanges (COVN)

Covenant (COVN) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Covenant has a market capitalization of $23.05 million and approximately $145,253.03 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covenant token can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00001001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Covenant has traded down 12% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Covenant

Covenant’s launch date was November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,658,876 tokens. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Covenant is covenantchild.io. Covenant’s official message board is medium.com/@covenantchild.

Buying and Selling Covenant

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covenant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covenant using one of the exchanges listed above.

