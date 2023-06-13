Creditcoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $14.83 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 13th. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 22.1% against the US dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000871 BTC on major exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $50.81 million and $14.83 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003863 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000603 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00007060 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 225,464,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biswap (BSW) token is used for governance of the Biswap platform, allowing holders to vote on proposals and earn a share of revenue. It is also used for LP token farming, staking, and transaction fee discounts on Biswap’s DEX.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.