Critical Comparison: Citizen Watch (OTCMKTS:CHCLY) & Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG)

Citizen Watch (OTCMKTS:CHCLY – Get Rating) and Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

Citizen Watch pays an annual dividend of $77.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 264.4%. Signet Jewelers pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Citizen Watch pays out 24.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Signet Jewelers pays out 9.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Signet Jewelers has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Get Citizen Watch alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Citizen Watch and Signet Jewelers’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizen Watch N/A N/A N/A $319.05 0.09 Signet Jewelers $7.84 billion 0.34 $376.70 million $9.99 5.87

Profitability

Signet Jewelers has higher revenue and earnings than Citizen Watch. Citizen Watch is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Signet Jewelers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Citizen Watch and Signet Jewelers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizen Watch N/A N/A N/A Signet Jewelers 7.27% 40.57% 9.43%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.9% of Signet Jewelers shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Signet Jewelers shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Citizen Watch and Signet Jewelers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizen Watch 0 0 0 0 N/A Signet Jewelers 0 3 1 0 2.25

Signet Jewelers has a consensus price target of $83.40, indicating a potential upside of 42.22%. Given Signet Jewelers’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Signet Jewelers is more favorable than Citizen Watch.

Summary

Signet Jewelers beats Citizen Watch on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citizen Watch

(Get Rating)

Citizen Watch Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of watches, machine tools, and electronic devices. It operates through the following segments: Watches, Machine Tools, Devices and Components, Electronic Products, and Others. The Watches segment provides watches and quartz movement services. The Machine Tools segment manufactures numerical control automatic lathes. The Devices and Components segment offers light-emitting diode, automotive parts, quartz crystals, micro display devices, and switches. The Electronic Products segment offers calculators, printers, and healthcare equipment. The Others segment manufactures jewelry. The company was founded on May 28, 1930 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Signet Jewelers

(Get Rating)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile. This segment also engages in jewelry subscription business. The International segment operates stores in shopping malls and off-mall locations primarily under the H.Samuel and Ernest Jones brands in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and Channel Islands. The Other segment is involved in the purchase and conversion of rough diamonds to polished stones, as well as the provision of diamond polishing services. Signet Jewelers Limited is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Citizen Watch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizen Watch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.