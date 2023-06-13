Critical Review: MediaAlpha (MAX) and Its Competitors

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) is one of 187 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare MediaAlpha to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

MediaAlpha has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MediaAlpha’s rivals have a beta of 0.95, suggesting that their average share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.1% of MediaAlpha shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.2% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of MediaAlpha shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MediaAlpha $459.07 million -$57.67 million -6.72 MediaAlpha Competitors $7.83 billion $85.15 million -19.25

This table compares MediaAlpha and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

MediaAlpha’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than MediaAlpha. MediaAlpha is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares MediaAlpha and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediaAlpha -14.22% N/A -19.40% MediaAlpha Competitors -41.31% -173.89% -7.03%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for MediaAlpha and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MediaAlpha 0 2 3 0 2.60 MediaAlpha Competitors 757 4774 9883 253 2.61

MediaAlpha presently has a consensus price target of $16.75, indicating a potential upside of 75.58%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 20.75%. Given MediaAlpha’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe MediaAlpha is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

MediaAlpha rivals beat MediaAlpha on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

