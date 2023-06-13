CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Short Interest Update

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 225.0% from the May 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, insider Joseph R. Nerges acquired 2,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.42 per share, with a total value of $33,273.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 599,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,451,217.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 5,912 shares of company stock valued at $70,932. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CSP by 100.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in CSP during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CSP during the third quarter worth about $283,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in CSP by 12.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in CSP by 2.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

CSPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of CSP from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of CSP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of CSP stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,246. The company has a market cap of $60.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.75 and its 200-day moving average is $11.40. CSP has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $14.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a positive change from CSP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. CSP’s dividend payout ratio is 21.62%.

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

