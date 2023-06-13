CTT – Correios De Portugal (OTCMKTS:CTTPY) Hits New 1-Year High at $7.28

CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTPY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.28 and last traded at $7.28, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.28.
CTT – Correios De Portugal Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.65.
About CTT – Correios De Portugal
CTT – Correios De Portugal, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and financial services worldwide. It operates through Mail, Express & Parcels, Financial Services & Retail, and Bank segments. The company offers courier and urgent mail transport services; postal financial services; and banking services.
