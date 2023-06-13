Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Curis Stock Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ CRIS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.82. The stock had a trading volume of 422,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,463. Curis has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $1.77. The company has a market cap of $79.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.71.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 million. Curis had a negative return on equity of 103.76% and a negative net margin of 501.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Curis will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Curis by 187,394.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,137,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,297 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC acquired a new position in Curis in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Curis by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 468,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Curis by 281.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 154,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 113,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Curis by 175.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 116,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 74,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

