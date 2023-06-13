Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMOT) Short Interest Down 91.2% in May

Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMOT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 91.2% from the May 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 207,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Curtiss Motorcycles Stock Performance
Curtiss Motorcycles stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.15. The company had a trading volume of 120,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,822. Curtiss Motorcycles has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.17.
About Curtiss Motorcycles
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Curtiss Motorcycles (CMOT)
