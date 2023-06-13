Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMOT) Short Interest Down 91.2% in May

Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMOT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 91.2% from the May 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 207,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Curtiss Motorcycles Stock Performance

Curtiss Motorcycles stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.15. The company had a trading volume of 120,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,822. Curtiss Motorcycles has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.17.

About Curtiss Motorcycles

Curtiss Motorcycles Co, Inc manufactures American handcrafted street motorcycles. It engages in the designing and assembling of heavyweight motorcycles geared for customers. The company was founded by H. Matthew Chambers in May 2005 and is headquartered in Leeds, AL.

