CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Enterprise Financial Services Corp

Enterprise Financial Services Corp lowered its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,073 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 34,429 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 8,089 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 714,897 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $68,180,000 after acquiring an additional 130,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS Health stock opened at $71.51 on Tuesday. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $66.34 and a 52-week high of $107.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.28. The firm has a market cap of $91.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 79.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CVS Health from $125.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America reduced their price target on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

