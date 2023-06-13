DA Davidson Raises eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Price Target to $20.00

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by DA Davidson from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of eXp World in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get eXp World alerts:

eXp World Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $19.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 381.08 and a beta of 2.71. eXp World has a 1 year low of $9.96 and a 1 year high of $21.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.21.

eXp World Announces Dividend

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $850.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.21 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 0.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that eXp World will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 360.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Courtney Keating Chakarun sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $60,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other eXp World news, CMO Courtney Keating Chakarun sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $60,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $730,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,164,043 shares in the company, valued at $330,858,043.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 267,533 shares of company stock valued at $3,382,111. Insiders own 34.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in eXp World by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 46,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 6,271 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in eXp World during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in eXp World by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 595,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,554,000 after buying an additional 115,729 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in eXp World by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,408,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,873,000 after acquiring an additional 49,530 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in eXp World by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 75,404 shares during the period. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eXp World Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.