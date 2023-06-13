Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Short Interest Update

Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 87.2% from the May 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Daimler Truck Stock Performance

Shares of Daimler Truck stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,270. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.21. Daimler Truck has a 52 week low of $10.89 and a 52 week high of $17.56.

About Daimler Truck

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

