Dalton Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Dalton Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 896,768 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,700 shares during the period. Infosys comprises about 14.0% of Dalton Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Dalton Investments LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $16,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 260.5% in the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 137,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 99,534 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,002,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,097,000 after purchasing an additional 228,170 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 682,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 9.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. 12.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie lowered shares of Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.57.

Infosys Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of INFY stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.81. The stock had a trading volume of 9,456,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,736,744. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.43. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $20.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.99.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Infosys had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 31.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.2134 dividend. This is a positive change from Infosys’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.70%.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

