Dalton Investments LLC Trims Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Dalton Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 89.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,924 shares during the period. ExlService accounts for approximately 0.5% of Dalton Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Dalton Investments LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXLS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,054,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $724,125,000 after acquiring an additional 67,935 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,611,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,436,000 after acquiring an additional 45,534 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,093,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,052,000 after acquiring an additional 6,862 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 1.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 806,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,893,000 after acquiring an additional 14,551 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 679,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,280 shares during the period. 95.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXLS stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $154.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,683. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.41 and a 200-day moving average of $165.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.01. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.56 and a twelve month high of $191.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $400.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.55 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 23.43%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.00.

In other ExlService news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli purchased 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $151.79 per share, for a total transaction of $113,842.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,486,623.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli acquired 750 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $151.79 per share, with a total value of $113,842.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,623.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 1,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total transaction of $249,710.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,796.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

