Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Position Lessened by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,229,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd boosted its position in Danaher by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 79,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Danaher by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 145.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 47,715 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,664,000 after acquiring an additional 28,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Danaher in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

Danaher Stock Up 1.1 %

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $2,436,512.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,423,319.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781 over the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DHR traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $238.06. 2,185,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,927,485. The firm has a market cap of $175.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $221.22 and a twelve month high of $303.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $238.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.33.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.64%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

