Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Miura Global Management LLC

Miura Global Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for approximately 2.7% of Miura Global Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Miura Global Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 12.4% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,903 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,781 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Up 1.1 %

DHR stock traded up $2.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $238.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,185,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,927,485. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $238.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $175.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $221.22 and a 1-year high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DHR. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.06.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

