David R. King Sells 996 Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) CTO David R. King sold 996 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $32,379.96. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 377,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,277,661.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Flywire Price Performance

NASDAQ FLYW traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.57. 945,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 862,806. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.65. Flywire Co. has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $32.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLYW. Citigroup lifted their price target on Flywire from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Flywire from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Flywire from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flywire

About Flywire

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLYW. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Flywire in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Flywire in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Flywire by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Flywire by 457.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Flywire during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

