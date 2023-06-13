Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.94

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.94 and last traded at $13.94, with a volume of 226 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DVDCF. Barclays lifted their price target on Davide Campari-Milano to €10.70 ($11.51) in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €13.00 ($13.98) in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €12.50 ($13.44) in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

Davide Campari-Milano Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.68.

Davide Campari-Milano Company Profile

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

