DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DBVT. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DBV Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.67.

DBV Technologies stock opened at $1.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.56. The company has a market cap of $352.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.26. DBV Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $2.94.

DBV Technologies ( NASDAQ:DBVT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.14. DBV Technologies had a negative return on equity of 48.25% and a negative net margin of 778.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 million. As a group, analysts predict that DBV Technologies will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DBVT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 16.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 97,412 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the second quarter worth about $49,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the second quarter worth about $352,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in DBV Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 18.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

