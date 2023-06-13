DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DBVT. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DBV Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.67.
DBV Technologies Stock Performance
DBV Technologies stock opened at $1.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.56. The company has a market cap of $352.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.26. DBV Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $2.94.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DBVT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 16.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 97,412 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the second quarter worth about $49,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the second quarter worth about $352,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in DBV Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 18.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About DBV Technologies
DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.
