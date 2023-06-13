Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Stock Holdings Lowered by Junto Capital Management LP

Junto Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 186,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 81,292 shares during the period. Deckers Outdoor accounts for 2.1% of Junto Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Junto Capital Management LP owned about 0.71% of Deckers Outdoor worth $74,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DECK. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 13.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $882,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,811,000 after buying an additional 12,439 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 8,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.90, for a total transaction of $1,478,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,948 shares in the company, valued at $12,296,869.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total transaction of $177,440.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327,957.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.90, for a total transaction of $1,478,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,296,869.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,182 shares of company stock worth $8,344,429. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Deckers Outdoor Trading Up 2.6 %

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $515.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.69.

Shares of DECK traded up $12.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $500.89. The stock had a trading volume of 417,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,764. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $238.43 and a fifty-two week high of $504.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $474.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $432.36. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.85. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 31.77%. The company had revenue of $791.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 21.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

