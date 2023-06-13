Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) is Canyon Capital Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Canyon Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 813,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 226,398 shares during the quarter. Dell Technologies accounts for 3.6% of Canyon Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Dell Technologies worth $32,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 17.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 283,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $11,375,194.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,493,945.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Dell Technologies news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 283,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $11,375,194.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,493,945.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $583,219.67. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 841,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,695,643.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 522,371 shares of company stock worth $22,038,868. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Several analysts recently commented on DELL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 17th. KGI Securities upgraded Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.81.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,177,682. The stock has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.02. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $50.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.79 and a 200-day moving average of $42.09.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $20.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.27 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 147.96% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

