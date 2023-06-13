DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a growth of 109.2% from the May 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

DENSO Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of DNZOY traded up $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,465. DENSO has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $34.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $53.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.73.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.74 billion. DENSO had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 7.09%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DENSO will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DENSO

DENSO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive component and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It operates through the following business divisions: Automotive, Consumer Products, Industrial Products, and New Business Fields. The Automotive division develops and manufactures powertrain control systems, gasoline and diesel engine management systems, semiconductor sensors, micro electronic devices, car and bus air conditioning systems, telematic products, body electronics, windshield wiper systems, power windows, power steering, and power sliding doors.

