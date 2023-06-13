dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) PT Lowered to C$12.50

dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DNTL. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on dentalcorp from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. TD Securities dropped their price target on dentalcorp from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of dentalcorp from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of dentalcorp from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$13.94.

dentalcorp stock opened at C$7.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.95. dentalcorp has a 1 year low of C$5.65 and a 1 year high of C$13.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.47.

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires and partners with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated a network of approximately 458 dental practices supported by approximately 7,400 team members, including 1,400 dentists, 1,700 hygienists, and 4,100 auxiliary dental health professionals.

