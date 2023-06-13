Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Short Interest Down 94.7% in May

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 94.7% from the May 15th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Deutsche Börse Stock Performance
Deutsche Börse stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.98. 823,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,342. Deutsche Börse has a 1 year low of $15.22 and a 1 year high of $20.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.22.
Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 28.08%. On average, research analysts forecast that Deutsche Börse will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently commented on DBOEY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Deutsche Börse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Deutsche Börse to €204.10 ($219.46) in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Börse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.87.
About Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.
