Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Short Interest Down 94.7% in May

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 94.7% from the May 15th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Deutsche Börse stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.98. 823,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,342. Deutsche Börse has a 1 year low of $15.22 and a 1 year high of $20.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.22.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 28.08%. On average, research analysts forecast that Deutsche Börse will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a $0.2568 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Deutsche Börse’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. Deutsche Börse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.41%.

Several research firms recently commented on DBOEY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Deutsche Börse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Deutsche Börse to €204.10 ($219.46) in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Börse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.87.

Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

