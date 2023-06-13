dForce USD (USX) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $31.70 Million

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 13th. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00003912 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce USD has a market cap of $31.70 million and $13,406.56 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, dForce USD has traded down 3.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.11 or 0.00298639 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00013515 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00016520 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000539 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.1000 or 0.00000387 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000082 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,382,361 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00157123 USD and is up 0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $625.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.