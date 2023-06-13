Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Hits New 1-Year High at $16.12

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.12 and last traded at $15.90, with a volume of 30302 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DSCSY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho raised shares of Disco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Disco in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Disco Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.02. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 1.13.

About Disco

DISCO Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of precision cutting, grinding and polishing machines. It operates through the following business divisions: Precision Machines, Precision Processing Tools, and Other Products. The Precision Machines division includes dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounter, die separator, surface planer, and water jet saws.

Further Reading

