Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Hits New 1-Year High at $16.12

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.12 and last traded at $15.90, with a volume of 30302 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.37.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DSCSY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho raised shares of Disco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Disco in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Disco Price Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.02. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 1.13.
About Disco
DISCO Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of precision cutting, grinding and polishing machines. It operates through the following business divisions: Precision Machines, Precision Processing Tools, and Other Products. The Precision Machines division includes dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounter, die separator, surface planer, and water jet saws.
