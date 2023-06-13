Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISAW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISAW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DISAW remained flat at $0.10 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,871. Disruptive Acquisition Co. I has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Disruptive Acquisition Co. I

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the first quarter valued at $37,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the first quarter valued at $33,000.

