DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) PT Raised to $54.00 at Morgan Stanley

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of DocuSign from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.29.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $54.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of -156.91, a PEG ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.20 and a 200 day moving average of $55.77. DocuSign has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $77.24.

Insider Transactions at DocuSign

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $661.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that DocuSign will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $116,357.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,248.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DocuSign

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in DocuSign by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.