Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 92.6% from the May 15th total of 85,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 172,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Dogness (International) Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of DOGZ stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.79. 9,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,547. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Dogness has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $2.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Dogness (International) by 18.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 9,762 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Dogness (International) during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dogness (International) during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dogness (International) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

Dogness (International) Company Profile

Dogness (International) Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of pet products, including leashes and smart products. Its products include leashes, lanyards, ribbon, collars, harnesses ornaments and specialty products for cats and dog. The firm produces the products in Classic, Elegance, Luxury, LED, Holiday, Special Function and Cat series.

