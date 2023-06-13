Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,741,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192,873 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 6.15% of Dollar General worth $3,383,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,289,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,464,000 after buying an additional 22,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Dollar General stock traded up $0.97 on Monday, hitting $154.02. 5,028,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,296,030. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $207.14 and its 200 day moving average is $222.93. The stock has a market cap of $33.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.34. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $151.27 and a 52-week high of $261.59.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $256.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $238.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $155.25 per share, for a total transaction of $388,125.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 116,682 shares in the company, valued at $18,114,880.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $155.25 per share, for a total transaction of $388,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,682 shares in the company, valued at $18,114,880.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy I. Mcguire purchased 3,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 7,550 shares of company stock worth $1,342,015 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

