DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Short Interest Update

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,600 shares, a growth of 254.6% from the May 15th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.59. The stock had a trading volume of 51,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,676. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 12 month low of $13.83 and a 12 month high of $16.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.76.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.
Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund or investment trust. The firm invests in debt securities and income-producing investments of any kind, including, without limitation, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, the United States Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.
