DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Short Interest Update

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,600 shares, a growth of 254.6% from the May 15th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.59. The stock had a trading volume of 51,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,676. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 12 month low of $13.83 and a 12 month high of $16.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.76.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund during the first quarter worth $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000.

Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund or investment trust. The firm invests in debt securities and income-producing investments of any kind, including, without limitation, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, the United States Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.

