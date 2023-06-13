Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Duke Energy makes up 1.3% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,549,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,562,551,000 after buying an additional 1,035,303 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,910,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,107,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,394 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,155,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,200,330,000 after acquiring an additional 816,427 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,454,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,485,765,000 after purchasing an additional 243,312 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,123,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $755,646,000 after purchasing an additional 207,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.38.

Duke Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

DUK stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 954,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,933,742. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.07. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $113.67. The company has a market capitalization of $69.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.69%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

