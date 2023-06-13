Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) Short Interest Up 131.3% in May

Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a growth of 131.3% from the May 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynatronics in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
NASDAQ DYNT traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.83. Dynatronics has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $4.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.74.
Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products; and therapeutic modality devices comprising electrotherapy, ultrasound, phototherapy, traction, hot and cold therapy, and electrodes.
