Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DYN. Raymond James upgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.83.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of DYN opened at $12.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $730.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.30. Dyne Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.63.

Dyne Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DYN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, insider Joshua T. Brumm sold 76,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $1,021,603.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 269,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,745.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joshua T. Brumm sold 187,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $2,367,502.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 253,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,195,159.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua T. Brumm sold 76,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $1,021,603.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 269,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,745.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

