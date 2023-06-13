Earnest Partners LLC Boosts Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 788,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,619 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Progressive worth $102,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Progressive stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $132.03. 66,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,653,437. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $108.64 and a 52-week high of $149.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.80 and a 200-day moving average of $135.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.79). Progressive had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

In related news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total value of $65,452.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,045.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total value of $1,530,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,538,817.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total value of $65,452.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at $552,045.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,708 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,317 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Progressive from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Progressive from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.13.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

