Earnest Partners LLC Sells 84,690 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Earnest Partners LLC cut its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,302,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 84,690 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $137,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 58,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 92,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $567,000. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,747,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,153,000 after buying an additional 304,312 shares during the last quarter.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Stock Performance

Corporate Office Properties Trust stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.19. The company had a trading volume of 34,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,758. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $21.59 and a one year high of $28.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.18 and a 200 day moving average of $24.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

OFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Corporate Office Properties Trust

In other news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $90,445.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,802.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

Featured Stories

