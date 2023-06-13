Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Eaton from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.71.
Shares of NYSE ETN traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $189.55. 1,434,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,014,537. The company has a market cap of $75.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $190.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.57.
In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $367,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,342,689. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 208.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,075,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,726,354,000 after buying an additional 6,812,750 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $798,119,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 17,194.5% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,014,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985,386 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 122,471.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,619,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Eaton by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,968,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.
Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.
