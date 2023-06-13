Edgecoin Reaches One Day Volume of $15.80 Million (EDGT)

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One Edgecoin token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003832 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Edgecoin has traded down 0% against the US dollar. Edgecoin has a market cap of $1.00 billion and approximately $15.80 million worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Edgecoin Token Profile

Edgecoin launched on November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Edgecoin is https://reddit.com/r/edgecoinbank/. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @theedgecoinbank and its Facebook page is accessible here. Edgecoin’s official website is www.edgecoinbank.com.

Buying and Selling Edgecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin (EDGT) is a 2014-launched cryptocurrency with a total supply of 21 million coins, similar to Bitcoin. It utilizes blockchain technology for fast, efficient, and secure online transactions while prioritizing privacy and security. Being open-source, it enables new feature and application development. Notably, Edgecoin is resistant to mining attacks and inflation due to its unique algorithm. It serves as an alternative currency for online payments and an investment vehicle, with plans for a decentralized exchange to facilitate the trading of other cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

