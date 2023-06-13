Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,668,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,170,332 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for 1.3% of Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $8,293,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $561,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total transaction of $89,658,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,908,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,608,622,608.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,309,605 shares of company stock worth $499,897,233. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. SVB Securities upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $478.00 to $507.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.05.

LLY traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $445.31. 2,564,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,128,227. The stock has a market cap of $422.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $408.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $368.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $283.11 and a 12 month high of $454.95.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.86%.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

