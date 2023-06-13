Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP) Short Interest Up 643.8% in May

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 643.8% from the May 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 513,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Elite Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELTP remained flat at $0.03 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 353,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,902. Elite Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $33.26 million, a P/E ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03.

Get Elite Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Elite Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of pharmacological abuse-deterrent opioid products. It operates through the Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDA) and New Drug Applications (NDA) segments. The ANDA segment includes generic pharmaceuticals. The NDA segment is composed of branded pharmaceuticals.

Receive News & Ratings for Elite Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elite Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.