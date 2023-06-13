Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP) Short Interest Up 643.8% in May

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 643.8% from the May 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 513,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Elite Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ELTP remained flat at $0.03 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 353,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,902. Elite Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $33.26 million, a P/E ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03.
Elite Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
