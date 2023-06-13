Elrond Tops 24 Hour Volume of $11.93 Million (EGLD)

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $776.78 million and approximately $11.93 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Elrond has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar. One Elrond coin can currently be purchased for about $30.40 or 0.00116983 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001234 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000052 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00009631 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
About Elrond
Elrond uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 25,556,224 coins and its circulating supply is 25,551,072 coins. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @multiversx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elrond is https://reddit.com/r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elrond’s official website is multiversx.com. The official message board for Elrond is multiversx.com/blog.
