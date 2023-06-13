Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Eltek Stock Performance

Eltek stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.85 million, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of -1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Eltek has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

Institutional Trading of Eltek

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eltek stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,454 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.07% of Eltek worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

About Eltek

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. The company also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

