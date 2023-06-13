Ennis (NYSE:EBF) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Ennis Stock Performance

Shares of Ennis stock opened at $20.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $539.23 million, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.19. Ennis has a one year low of $16.55 and a one year high of $23.48.

Ennis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.65%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ennis

In related news, General Counsel Daniel Gus bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.19 per share, with a total value of $38,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 5,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,107.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBF. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ennis by 276.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ennis during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Ennis by 47.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ennis in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Ennis by 177.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ennis Company Profile

Ennis, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of business forms and other printed business products. Its products include advertising specialties, business supplies, checks and software compatible forms, commercial printing, custom business forms, ecommerce, envelopes, and financial and security printing.

