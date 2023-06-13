Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Enservco Stock Up 4.4 %
ENSV stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.53. Enservco has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55.
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 25.76% and a negative return on equity of 129.30%.
About Enservco
Enservco Corp. engages in the provision of services to the domestic onshore oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the Production Services and the Completion and Other Services segments. The Production Services segment includes hot oiling services, acidizing, and pressure testing. The Completion and Other Services segment focuses on frac water heating and other services.
