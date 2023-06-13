Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco Stock Up 4.4 %

ENSV stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.53. Enservco has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 25.76% and a negative return on equity of 129.30%.

Institutional Trading of Enservco

About Enservco

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enservco during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Enservco in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enservco in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Enservco in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Enservco by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 71,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Enservco Corp. engages in the provision of services to the domestic onshore oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the Production Services and the Completion and Other Services segments. The Production Services segment includes hot oiling services, acidizing, and pressure testing. The Completion and Other Services segment focuses on frac water heating and other services.

