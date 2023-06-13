Enterprise Financial Services Corp Lowers Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,732 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in Intel by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its position in Intel by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its position in Intel by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 32,235 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $33.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.65 and its 200 day moving average is $29.07. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $40.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTC. Mizuho boosted their price target on Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

