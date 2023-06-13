Enterprise Financial Services Corp Sells 1,414 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp decreased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR opened at $84.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.39. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Cowen cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.29.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.