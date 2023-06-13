Enterprise Financial Services Corp Takes $236,000 Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 32,224.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 225,994,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,816,289,000 after purchasing an additional 225,295,680 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,784,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,817,000 after acquiring an additional 8,680,289 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,437,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,943,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589,952 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,974,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,356,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James upgraded Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Redburn Partners cut Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.04.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 1.9 %

SCHW stock opened at $53.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.88. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $86.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.05.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark A. Goldfarb acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.37 per share, with a total value of $233,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,982.29. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Goldfarb acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.37 per share, with a total value of $233,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,982.29. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $883,760. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

