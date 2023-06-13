Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Envista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Envista

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVST. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Envista by 705.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Envista by 225.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Envista during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Envista by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter.

Envista Stock Performance

NYSE:NVST traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,355,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,790. Envista has a 1 year low of $31.20 and a 1 year high of $43.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.41.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $627.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.51 million. Envista had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Envista will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

