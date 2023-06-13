Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Silicon Valley Capital Partners

Silicon Valley Capital Partners lessened its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Equinix were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Equinix by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded up $10.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $753.88. 368,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,578. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $494.89 and a 52 week high of $762.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $721.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $704.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $70.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.22, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.64.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($4.23). Equinix had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.16 earnings per share. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a $3.41 dividend. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on Equinix from $720.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Equinix from $760.00 to $775.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Equinix from $702.00 to $714.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $781.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equinix news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 2,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.65, for a total value of $2,022,846.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,269,084.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.80, for a total transaction of $4,904,107.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,201,035.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 2,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.65, for a total value of $2,022,846.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,269,084.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,386 shares of company stock worth $9,115,751. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

