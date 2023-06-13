Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 79.3% from the May 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Erste Group Bank Stock Performance

EBKDY traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.98. 35,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,011. Erste Group Bank has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $19.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.21.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Erste Group Bank will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Erste Group Bank Increases Dividend

About Erste Group Bank

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.9939 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Erste Group Bank’s previous dividend of $0.56. This represents a yield of 5.57%.

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, and public sector customers. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments. It provides mortgage and consumer loans, investment products, current accounts, savings products, and credit cards, as well as cross selling products, such as leasing, insurance, and building society products.

